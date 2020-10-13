If nothing else Snoop Doggy Dogg is a man of his word so when he promised Jemele Hill that he’d get himself a new Lakers tattoo if they won the championship this year, and low and behold, he done went and done did it.

To celebrate LeBron and Anthony Davis bringing the City of Angels their 17th NBA title in franchise history, the Doggfather immediately visited famed tattoo artist, Mister Cartoon and got himself a huge Larry O’Brien trophy inked on his arm with the initials “KB” drawn up right under it. Sitting in a chair while the Chicano artist goes to work on his arm, Snoop looks into his camera phone and proudly states “Anything for the Lakers” and immediately taking a shot at Kawhi Leonard’s team stating, “F*ck the Clippers.”

That was lowkey uncalled for but Laker fans really got no love for the cursed Clippers for some reason. We’re not even sure Knicks fans have the same animosity towards their crosstown rivals, the Nets. But hey, to each his own, right?

Hopefully next year NBA fans will get that highly anticipated Lakers vs. Clippers in the playoffs, but until then LA will remain Lakers town until Kawhi and company dethrone King James and his gang. Tall order but hey, you never know.

Check out Snoop getting inked up below and let us know if you’re feeling the piece.

Snoop Dogg Celebrates New Los Angeles Lakers Title With New Tattoo was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: