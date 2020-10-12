The North Face Announces The Return of The Classic Steep Tech Collection

The North Face has been reintroducing classic staples like the Denali Fleece, Nuptse, and Mountain Light jackets. Now, another iconic, beloved collection is making its triumphant return.

Announced Monday (Oct.12), The North Face revealed it would be reintroducing its popular Steep Tech collection that became legendary among streetwear circles. The original Steep Tech collection arrived back in 1991 and was designed by big mountain ski legend Scot Schmidt and was described as “ahead of its time” after it was released to the world. Like many of the brand’s other styles, it was constructed using high-performance fabrics while showcasing game-changing, fully functional features.

The 2020 iteration of the Steep Collection has been reimagined from head to toe and will see the return of the Steep Tech apogee jacket and the unisex long sleeve. Both men’s and women’s pieces honor the original collection by sporting the bold and bright coloring from the original big mountain days that also translated very well onto the city streets.

The collection also comes in black if you’re looking to own the collection but are not into bright colors.

There will also be pants as well as matching accessories.

The collection officially drops on October 24 and will be available at these specialty retailers listed below:

Kith

Urban Outfitters

EbLens

Shopbop

Bodega

Snipes

Atelier New York

SNS

You can take a detailed look at the 2020 Steep Tech collection below.

Photo: The North Face / The North Face Steep Tech

