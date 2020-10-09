CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Broadway to Remain Close in NYC Until Summer of 2021

Broadway Announces Its Keeping Shows Closed Until 2021

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Don’t expect any musical or play to open back up in New York City right away.

The Broadway League association has announced that every stage production will remain suspended until June 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.  Those who have tickets to future installments should “contact their point of purchase” in regards to “exchanges and refunds.”

Majic Listen Live Banner

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so. We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again,” Charlotte St. Martin the President of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

All of the shows have not taken place since Mar. 12 of this year after the pandemic started to take over NYC.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Spencer Platt and Getty Images

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Forming Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

4 photos Launch gallery

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Continue reading Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

Cavaliers, Browns And Indians Form Alliance To Address Social Injustice In Cleveland And NE Ohio

[caption id="attachment_3991871" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Cleveland Cavaliers / Cleveland Cavaliers[/caption] Thursday morning, the front offices and Head Coaches of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Browns, and Cleveland Indians announced the development of a sports alliance with the mission of creating a sustainable and direct strategy to address social injustice facing the city of Cleveland and all Northeast Ohio communities. "We have an extraordinary opportunity to make a lasting impact on society and the Cavaliers are committed to help bring about change. The social and economic disparity in our community reveals some ugly truths, and Coach Bickerstaff and I are honored to be at the table to address these issues with such a prominent group of our peers. We never take for granted our place in the fabric of Cleveland and hopefully our coming together inspires others to join us."Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman said. The mission of the alliance is to focus on improving the relationship between law enforcement and its citizens, encouraging nonpartisan voting activities, and increasing the opportunities for quality education for everyone. Source. The news comes one day after the Milwaukee Bucks kicked off the NBA the playoff game boycott on Wednesday to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake. While the fate of the NBA's season looms, both the Lakers and the Clippers have voted to end the season early.

Broadway to Remain Close in NYC Until Summer of 2021  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close