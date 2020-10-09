Mike Epps is bringing classic Hip-Hop to your living rooms.

Pulling together some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop history, including Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, Big Daddy Kane, and KRS-One, the Indianapolis native is hosting a virtual Hip-Hop party that is available from October 9 – October 25.

Epps called into the Russ Parr Morning Show to discuss his virtual event. Plus, he gives details on his upcoming show with Wanda Sykes and Kim Fields.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mike Epps Talks About His Virtual Hip-Hop Party, New TV Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com