Joe Theismann Joins Doc and Galdi To Talk Kyle Allen Start At QB And Dwayne Haskins Jr. Benched

The breaking news strikes right at the beginning of the show: Dwayne Haskins benched, Kyle Allen starts vs the Rams and Alex Smith returns as the backup. Doc and Galdi react all hour.

Joe Theismann joins Doc and Galdi reacting to the breaking news of the morning that Kyle Allen will start at QB for Washington this Sunday vs the Rams. Dwayne Haskins is benched and Alex Smith will be active as the backup.

Doc and Galdi continue reacting to Dwayne Haskins’ benching, Kyle Allen starting and Alex Smith returning.

