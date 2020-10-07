TRIED IT: This Black-Owned Toner Healed My Heat Rash

The beach is all fun and games until you fall asleep belly up. I was recently horrified to find out that everything they say about reapplying sunscreen is true on a recent long weekend. Each of my cheeks erupted into an aggressive heat rash that not even the giant “Instagram baddie trying to sneak into the NBA bubble” size shades I had brought along could cover. I was worrying about ruining everyone’s appetite at breakfast when an unexpected product came to the rescue. Bolden’s Brightening Glycolic Acid Toner ($19.50, boldenusa.com) began to completely cure my heat rash – instantly! Before the end of my short trip the rash was completely gone and my skin felt great.

I was first introduced to this Black owned beauty brand when I purchased their Sweet Vanilla Shea Oil ($17.50, boldenusa.com) about 6 years ago. I was thrilled when they expanded by creating a full skincare range. I had been testing the toner for thirty days and enjoyed it but I had no idea it would be capable of healing my skin right away!

Unlike some of the primitive toners of the early 2000s Bolden’s version does not smell like unfiltered gasoline. The neutral scent speaks to the nourishing consistency. It didn’t leave my skin feeling even remotely stripped. I was surprised to feel like it was adding moisture even as it managed to start peeling at the tiny scales connecting the bumps off of my face right away without causing any pain or irritation.

Some of the ingredients the toner includes are

Niacinamide aka Vit B3 to aid the skin in preserving its barrier function and add to the level of fatty acids called ceramides

Licorice Root Extract to improve the appearance of dark spots, correct uneven skin tone, and treat hyperpigmentation

Vitamin B5 to hydrate and heal wounds

Algae Extract to reduce skin pigmentation, and the size of dark spots

The toner manages to be both powerful and gentle making it a match for all skin types. It’s also affordable at under $20.00.

And it lasts! After 35 days of use I still have more than half the bottle even though I use it on four cotton pads daily. I would definitely recommend this pick for anyone looking for a daily go to.

DON’T MISS:

TRIED IT: The London Grant Co.’s Chai Spiced Latte Body Polish Is My Fall Favorite

TRIED IT: It’s The Fresh Face For Me Sis, Thanks To Fenty Skin

TRIED IT: Ulta Beauty’s GLAMlab Virtual Makeup Try-On

7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week 7 photos Launch gallery 7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week 1. LUV SCRUB Mesh Body Exfoliator Source:LUV SCRUB 1 of 7 2. Mielle Organics Honey & Ginger Edge Gel Source:Mielle Organics 2 of 7 3. Urban Hydration Mist Source:other 3 of 7 4. Fenty Cream Bronzer Source:Fenty 4 of 7 5. Camille Rose Naturals Curl Maker Source:Courtesy of Walmart 5 of 7 6. PURE TROPIX BRIGHTENING ELIXIR Source:Courtesy of Brand 6 of 7 7. Black Girl Sunscreen Source:Black Girl Sunscreen 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading 7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week 7 Black-Owned Beauty Products To Shop This Week [caption id="attachment_3205195" align="aligncenter" width="800"] Source: Beneath Your Mask / Beneath Your Mask[/caption] At a time where the industry was mostly dominated by our white counterparts, there has been an influx of Black beauty brands. While it has been a difficult road, many of our favorite brands have become household names. And we couldn't be any more proud. So, when it comes to shopping the beauty space, we always show our Black creatives the love they deserve. And since we can always count on our likeminded brothers and sisters to push through with the best, we don't mind spending our coins without a second thought. And now is the perfect time to re-up on some of your cult favorites. Whether your makeup, skincare, haircare, or body care collections are dwindling down, these brands can get your collection back in order. Grab your credit card and get ready to cruise the must-have beauty picks for this week.

TRIED IT: This Black-Owned Toner Healed My Heat Rash was originally published on hellobeautiful.com