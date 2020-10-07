ASHBURN, Va. — According to sources, Kyle Allen will be the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team when they host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. This change at quarterback comes on the heels of rumors that Dwayne Haskins was playing for his job against the Baltimore Ravens in a game Washington lost 31-17. A game in which Haskins amassed a career high 314 passing yards and completed 71% of his pass attempts, throwing neither a touchdown nor an interception. Those numbers mixed with the loss weren’t great but they seemed to be something to build off, at least. Apparently, Rivera didn’t think so and feels Kyle Allen gives the team their best chance of winning going forward.

Breaking News: Kyle Allen will start for Washington this Sunday vs the #Rams, per @RapSheet. #WashingtonFootball — The Team 980 & 95.9FM (@team980) October 7, 2020

Allen played for Washington HC Ron Rivera the past two seasons in Carolina, starting 12 games in 2019 when Cam Newton went down with a season ending injury. Allen, who won his first career start in 2018, has a career record as a starting quarterback of 6-7. Allen has thrown for 3,588 yards in his career, with 19 touchdowns to go along with 16 interceptions in 15 career games. In 12 career games, Dwayne Haskins has thrown for 2,304 yards, with 11 touchdowns to go with 10 interceptions and has a 3-8 record as a starter.

A decision was made to bench Dwayne Haskins Jr vs the Rams. Kyle Allen will get the start. Alex Smith will be the back up. #WashingtonFootball — Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) October 7, 2020

Not only is Kyle Allen starting at quarterback, Haskins has been demoted behind Alex Smith, who will be Allen’s backup on Sunday. It remains to be seen if Rivera is trying to send a message to the 2nd year signal caller or if this a true fall from grace. Remember, Rivera didn’t draft Haskins…

Washington Makes QB Change, Kyle Allen to Start Against Rams was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: