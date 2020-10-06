One of Kanye West’s most recent antics is not sitting well with the self proclaimed greatest of all time. LL Cool J is making it clear Ye needs to put more respect on the brand he help build.

As spotted on Page Six Ladies Love Cool James made a recent appearance on the Desus & Mero show. While the trio discussed a myriad of topics the Bronx media personalities made it a point to get the “I Need Love” MC to touch on Kanye’s blatant disrespect of his Grammy Award. “With all due respect, I think Kanye should just — maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy,” he said. “Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that sh*t. I didn’t love that sh*t, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

He went on to make it clear he does not have a cape on for the academy. “I don’t understand this constant disrespect,” he continued. “Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they are not without flaw, but piss on one those f**king space shoes or something. C’mon, man. What the f**k is he doing?”

Last month Kanye urinated on the famed trophy in a sign of protest against the music industry. But this is the same performer who has a history of crashing award shows because he felt robbed. You can see LL’s interview below.

LL Cool J Is Not Feeling Kanye West Pissing On His Grammy Award was originally published on hiphopwired.com

