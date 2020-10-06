Kanye West Offers Prayers After Trump Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kanye West is asking for civility from the masses after Donald Trump announced that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday (Oct. 3), the “Birthday Party” candidate took to Twitter to tweet out his well wishes to the current First Family, before noting that he would have done the same thing if Joe and Jill Biden were on the receiving end as well.

West who recently unannounced then reannounced his Presidential bid, while still remaining relatively quiet on the political front, also called for “civility across the board” before asking that the nation “come together.”

“There’s a crying need for civility across the board. We need to and will come together in the name of Jesus,” Kanye tweeted. “I’m praying for President Trump’s and Melania’s full recovery, just as I would for Joe and Jill Biden if they were stricken, as well as everyone else with COVID-19.”

Kanye’s sympathy tweet comes after the current sitting President tweeted that he and Melania tested positive for COVID-19 after repeatedly calling the pandemic a “hoax.”

As previously reported, on Friday (Oct. 2) the President of the United States revealed that he and the First Lady had tested positive for the coronavirus shortly before he was hospitalized after experiencing coughing, congestion, and fever, and was flown to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment. Officials said he would remain in the hospital for a few days, while several of his closest aides and advisors also received positive tests.

Since the announcement, Trump has been released from the hospital and is reportedly taking medical treatment, from his personal physician, at the White House, causing many officials concern after Trump tweeted that Americans “shouldn’t be afraid” of the novel coronavirus.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid,” Trump wrote. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

While many utilize the tweet to call into question Trump’s validity of actually having the virus, many have called Trump’s response to his own diagnosis reckless after continuing to stage photo ops, putting secret service and other staff at risk. Trump took to Twitter to respond to claims, saying he exposed those around him so he wouldn’t be “rude.”

“It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President,” Trump wrote. “If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!”

It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

#VOTE.

Kanye West Offers Prayers After Trump Announces COVID-19 Diagnosis was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: