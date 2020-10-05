CLOSE
After A Decade, U Street Music Hall Has Closed For Good

After 10 years, U Street Music Hall has closed for good. In a statement released by the legendary DC club, like many businesses around the world due to this pandemic, a shutdown was necessary but they had high hopes and a “mission to return”.

Unfortunately that return will not happen. U Street Music Hall has always prided itself as a DJ-owned and operated basement dance club and live music venue that builds hope for future generations through music. Also with their non-profit organization, The U Street Music Foundation, they were able to support music education programs and events for Washington D.C. area youth to “forge stronger bonds between the rich musical culture in Washington D.C. and the communities in which it exists.”

There were many performances set up for this month but have now been cancelled. Please read the company’s full departing statement below…

 

 

