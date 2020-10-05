President Trump may currently be sick but that isn’t stopping him from acting irresponsibly and risking the health and well-being of those around him.
Check out the rant to hear more about this below:
Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
HEAD TO THE RUSSPARRMORNINGSHOW.COM
#RussRant: Trump Is Being Irresponsible [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: