Chaka Khan Say’s She Wouldn’t Have Touched Rick James With Your CooCoo [VIDEO]

Chicago native living legend R&B singer Chaka Khan has been lighting up the charts since 1970. In 2020 Chaka Khan has been talking about sharing her story in music in a biopic.

Just recently in an interview with actress/comedian Luenell for Vlad TV, Grammy award winning Chaka Khan was asked by Luenell to tell me something good, like did Chaka Khan sing do you love what you feel when Rick James said what cha gonna do for me during a studio session? Chaka Khan’s response was that she is not that type of woman and Rick James never touched her sweet thang. As a matter of fact Chaka Khan’s response was:

“Hell naw. I wouldn’t have touched that with YOUR stuff,”

Ummm, nope, that was not the words to any of her songs but that is her testimony.

Take a look at the interview below

