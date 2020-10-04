How to Style…Bobby Pin Art

Get the Look:

Bobby pins have evolved from an easily misplaced necessity to a must-have accessory. No matter how your hair is styled, you can show off your creativity with intricately placed bobby pin art.

Bobby pin art is often the finishing touch on a hairstyle, so preparation typically needs to happen before application. Use a nourishing leave-in product, like TGIN Rose Water Smoothing Leave-In Conditioner, to ensure that hair is properly moisturized. Create the desired hairstyle and place bobby pins to create geometric shapes, tic-tac-toe boards or lines.

