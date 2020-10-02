CLOSE
Towanda Braxton Got Engaged And Her Sisters Found Out When We Did!? [VIDEO]

Congratulations are in order as it is being reported that Towanda Braxton, sister of Toni Braxton and them, spilled her own tea that she has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, music producer, Sean Hall.

Everyone is happy to see Towanda Braxton find happiness after her marriage to her ex-husband, author Andre Carter,  dissolved right in front of our eyes on The Braxton Family Values from season to season, including her sister recently married to Von Scales, Trina Braxton.  However Trina Braxton is a little put off that she had to find out about the responsible one’s amazing news the same way LisaRaye found out about her baby sister DaBrat’s news, on the blogs…allegedly (read more)

Take a look at the video below of Towanda Braxton sharing her soon nuptials news while walking hand in hand with Sean Hall all cheeses and masked up below.

Towanda Braxton Got Engaged And Her Sisters Found Out When We Did!? [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

