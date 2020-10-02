‘Honey, I Shrunk The Kids’ Star Rick Moranis Attacked in New York City

Actor Rick Moranis, known for his roles in “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids,” “Ghostbusters,” “SCTV” and “Spaceballs,” was recently assaulted by a another man in “an unprovoked attack” in Manhattan’s Upper West Side on Oct. 2.

New York City police confirmed a 67-year-old man was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street when an unidentified man hit him in the head with a closed fist Thursday around 7:24 a.m. Surveillance images of a person suspected of the attack were released by police.

Footage of the assault was also released on social media.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: On 10/1, at 7:24 AM, a 67-year-old male victim was walking southbound on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70th Street, when an unidentified male struck him in the head with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground. Have info? Call/DM @NYPDTips pic.twitter.com/ZvSUPjtVdp — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 2, 2020

According to police after the victim’s identity was confirmed as Moranis, it was revealed that he was “knocked to the ground by the punch, and suffered pain to his head, back, and right hip.”

