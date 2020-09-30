CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Fairfax County Firefighter Caught On Video Assaulting Patient In Ambulance

Re-opening Continues Across Densely Populated New York And New Jersey Areas

Source: Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty

Earlier this month a Fairfax County firefighter was caught on video assaulting a patient in an ambulance. The patient was in the custody of the Fairfax County Police Department, and while being transferred to a local hospital, an officer in the ambulance’s body-camera captured the altercation.

Fairfax County Police investigated the incident and Firefighter Andrew Cruikshank was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and placed on administrative leave.

Fairfax County Firefighter Caught On Video Assaulting Patient In Ambulance  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Top three Virginia Democrats embroiled in scandal
60 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close