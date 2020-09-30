#RussRant: The Debacle They Called a Debate

Russ Parr
| 09.30.20
Russ Parr said he had to grab a glass of wine to get through watching the first debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. (He wasn’t the only one)

Find out why Russ thinks the Biden camp should decline debating Trump again in the clip above.

