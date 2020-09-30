CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
Home

Jordan Brand Intros REAL TALK Content Series Hosted By Angela Rye

Black Lives Matter at the house that Michael Jordan built.

Angela Rye x Real Talk

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

You know it’s real when even Michael Jordan is woke. Today (Sept. 30), Jordan Brand announced a new content series titled REAL TALK that will delve into socio-political issues facing the Black community and will be hosted by social commentator and political analyst Angela Rye.

Majic Listen Live Banner

REAL TALK aims to tap into core issues surrounding the Black community by featuring convos with guests from the sports world and entertainment with hopes of creating real solutions that can be acted on.

The first episode premieres on Wednesday, October 7 and will stream on Jordan Brand’s YouTube and Instagram channels. The scheduled special guests include JB athlete and NBA star Chris Paul and writer/activist Baratunde Thurston.

This is only JB’s latest salvo in the fight for social justice. In June, Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand announced they were donating $100M to social justice causes over the next decade, to start.

In order to kick off REAL TALK, JB released an announcement trailer utilizing footage from employees, athletes, activists and of course the brand’s namesake, Air Jordan. Yep, Black Lives Matter.

Watch below.

 

Jordan Brand Intros REAL TALK Content Series Hosted By Angela Rye  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Top three Virginia Democrats embroiled in scandal
60 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close