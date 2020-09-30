CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Georgetown Wide Receiver Dijon Williams Charged With Murder

Majic Listen Live Banner

US-HEALTH-VIRUS-EDUCATION

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty


Georgetown wide receiver Dijon Williams has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 30-year-old Nurudeen Thomas. Williams allegedly shot and killed Thomas in late July in Petworth. Williams, 21 is currently in Atlanta is currently facing extradition to the Washington, D.C. area.

Willians, a senior for the Hoyas played five games during his junior season. He missed his entire sophomore year due to injury.

Source | New York Daily News

Georgetown Wide Receiver Dijon Williams Charged With Murder  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
R&B Singer Trey Songz Joins List Of Public Figures With The Coronavirus (Updated October 2020)
Power 106 FM Presents Powerhouse - Anaheim, CA
76 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close