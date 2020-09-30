has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 30-year-old. Williams allegedly shot and killed Thomas in late July in Petworth. Williams, 21 is currently in Atlanta is currently facing extradition to the Washington, D.C. area.

Willians, a senior for the Hoyas played five games during his junior season. He missed his entire sophomore year due to injury.

Source | New York Daily News

Georgetown Wide Receiver Dijon Williams Charged With Murder was originally published on woldcnews.com

