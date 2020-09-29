Atlanta-Based Activist Sir Maejor Page Arrested For Wire Fraud & Money Laundering

All skinfolk, ain’t kinfolk. An Atlanta-based activist is making that quite clear after he got caught being funny with BLM donation money.

AJC is reporting is that Sir Maejor Page, also known as Tyree Conyers-Page, who founded the Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta Facebook page, is in some serious trouble. The FBI claims that Page spent more than $200,000 in donations that were sent to a GoFundMe account linked to the page that was intended to go to the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to investigators, Page used the money on numerous personal purchases, including high-end clothing, a home, furniture, accessories, and more. Page was arrested on Friday (Sept.25) in Toledo, Ohio.

The purchases were broken down in the federal complaint with Page spending $1,310 on a security system, $12,000 on furniture, $2,065 on tailored suits and accessories, $4,000 on Walmart purchases, and $2,125.67 in Home Depot. His latest purchase before he was pinched was a home in Toledo, Ohio, and an adjacent lot that cost $112,000.

The FBI also states that Page said the donations were all going to the “fight for George Floyd.”

In a release shared by the FBI, it states:

“In June 2020, BLMGA social media page received approximately $36,493.80 in donations, in July 2020, it received approximately $370,933.69 in donations, and in August 2020, an additional $59,914.69 in donations, all of this money was transferred from the social media donations to the bank account titled and operated in the name of ‘Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta, Inc’, owned and operated by Page.”

GoFundMe has also stated it will give refunds to anyone who has donated to the cause and has removed any fundraisers associated with the BLMGA organization and has banned the page starting future ones from being started using the platform. In a statement, GoFundMe said on the matter:

“Campaigns with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously,” GoFundMe officials said. “Our team is working with law enforcement and assisting them in the investigation.”

A news release share had even more damning information.

“Numerous videos and livestream videos were posted to Page’s personal social media pages showing himself in what appeared to be newly purchased clothing, hotel rooms, and office space in Atlanta. Several audio statements are made by Page in the videos boasting about the money he has, his tailored suits, his nice cufflinks, and ‘$150 ties’ and boasting about ‘my room way up at the top….at the top top…they put the bottom feeders on these floors…”

SMH, absolutely ridiculous.

