NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out From 'RHOA'

Earlier in September, it was finally confirmed that NeNe Leakes wouldn’t be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta after months of speculation. Fans aren’t happy to hear that Leakes won’t be on season 13, as she has been a fan favorite since season one of the franchise. Viewers have been voicing their two cents about everything that allegedly happened leading up to her departure and Leakes responded to one fan giving some insight into how she feels about her exit.

“It sounds like they forced you out! Is that the story you want out there. ‘They didn’t want u to work in any capacity?’” someone posted on Twitter. Leakes responded and said, “They definitely did.” 

Leakes also tweeted: “@Andy said he respected Teddi for telling the truth about her exit,” referring to when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp spoke her contract not being renewed. “Well I can’t wait to tell my truths. I hope I get just as much respect.”

In a video posted on YouTube on September 17, Leakes revealed that she wouldn’t be returning to the Bravo hit series.

“There’s been a lot of emotions on both sides,” Leakes said. “It’s been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13. It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”

Bravo sent Leakes well-wished via a statement to Us Weekly.

“We wish NeNe all the best in her future endeavors and thank her for sharing her journey for over a decade with the fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She’s been instrumental since the start and will truly be missed, and maybe one day she’ll hold the peach again.”

Even though she has officially exited RHOA, she’s being called on to be cast on another show. Garcelle Beauvais, who is the first Black woman to join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, asked for Leakes to come to join her.

“Come help a sista out #RHOBH,” she tweeted.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe Leakes' Most Memorable Reads On RHOA

As season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta approaches and the last OG NeNe Leakes makes her exit, peach lovers on social remember all of her iconic reads. Since joining the original cast in 2008, she has made a memorable mark on Bravo's Real Housewives franchise. "I started on 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' in 2008. We took off like a rocket. I mean, we took off," she said in her departure announcement on Instagram. "You could have never told me that I [would have] starred on this little show and it still be going strong 13, 14 years later — and it is. I'm just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows to step up and be a part of what we all now love so much: reality TV." Leakes starred on seasons one through seven, took a break, and returned for seasons 10 through 12. Fans expressed their opinion on the change and sent well wishes to the famous reality star. Executive Producer Andy Cohen even shared his thoughts on Instagram calling her an "an icon of the genre." "Through her whole run, she has always had a serious concern and drive to maintain the success and well-being of #RHOA," he added. "I am going to miss Nene on the show, but I'm hoping we work together again soon and will remain in each other's orbits forever." To honor the queen of fun shade and quotable reads, here are some of our favorite unforgettable NeNe moments on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out From 'RHOA' was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

