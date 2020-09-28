Russ Rant: Donald Trump Lied About His Finances & Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing [VIDEO]

In case you missed it, New York Times got a hold of President Donald Trump‘s taxes and you guessed it: he’s skating by. According to the report, he hasn’t paid 10 of 15 years they looked in to, and in 2016 and 2017, he only paid $750.
Listen to Trump’s response and Russ’ rant about it below!
