CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Russ Rant: Donald Trump Lied About His Finances & Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing [VIDEO]

In case you missed it, New York Times got a hold of President Donald Trump‘s taxes and you guessed it: he’s skating by. According to the report, he hasn’t paid 10 of 15 years they looked in to, and in 2016 and 2017, he only paid $750.

RELATED: People Want Trump Arrested For Tax Evasion After NY Times Reveals He’s A Broke Fraud

Listen to Trump’s response and Russ’ rant about it below!

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

 

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

Russ Rant: Donald Trump Lied About His Finances & Doesn’t Know What He’s Doing [VIDEO]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Top three Virginia Democrats embroiled in scandal
60 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close