President Donald Trump threatened the nation and says he refuses a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.

Who’s not surprised? Russ Parr.

Check the rant below:

#RussRant: Donald Trump Refuses A Peaceful Transfer Of Power [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

