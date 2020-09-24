CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Pro Athletes Express Their Disappointment With Breonna Taylor Indictment

Until freedom.

Utah Jazz v Denver Nuggets - Game Seven

Source: Mike Ehrmann / Getty

2020 continues to spiral deeper into a sunken place. After this week’s announcement, many in the sports world are left with more questions and frustration.

Majic Listen Live Banner

On Wednesday, September 24 Attorney General Daniel Cameron informed the country that the police involved in the tragic murder of Breonna Taylor will not be charged. One sole lawman, Brett Hankison, was merely hit Wanton Endangerment for shooting into her neighbor’s home. Naturally the decision rocked the community prompting thousands of locals to hit the streets in protest. This sentiment was shared throughout the sports industry with several athletes taking to their social media accounts to vent their anger and disappointment.

NBA player Donovan Mitchell, who is a University of Louisville alumni, wrote a very emotional post making it clear he is not happy with the decision. “I don’t have many words right now…. but all I can say is I’m praying for the city of Louisville right now!!!” the caption read.

View this post on Instagram

We’re Sorry Breonna😔🤦🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Colin Kaepernick also tweeted his thoughts saying “The white supremacist institution of policing that stole Breonna Taylor’s life from us must be abolished for the safety and well being of our people”. DeMarcus Cousins also chimed in via twitter saying “Slap on the wrist for MURDER, but 10 yrs for tearing down a punk ass statue!”

Jamal Crawford also pointed to the narrative all people of color want to abolish. “They treat animals with more respect in this country than they do black lives…” he tweeted.

As expected Donald Trump praised Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his work on the case. Sigh.

Photo: adidas Basketball

Pro Athletes Express Their Disappointment With Breonna Taylor Indictment  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
59 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close