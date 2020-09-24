You won’t be able to swim in the Inner Harbor anytime soon, but the good news is the water quality is getting better.

The Waterfront Partnership released its Harbor Heartbeat Report detailing the steps taken over the past 10 years to cut down on pollution and bacteria.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the report, majority of testing stations in Baltimore showed improved safety and you can even go swimming in some areas. However, the report said there still could be some dangerous spots.

Overall, officials hope fishing and swimming in the Inner Harbor will be possible in 2030.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

Report: Inner Harbor Water Quality Improves, Still Not Ready For Swimming was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: