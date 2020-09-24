CLOSE
Football
HomeFootball

Today’s Poll Question: Would You Like An Indoor Stadium Set Up For The Washington Football Team?

Washington Football Team Dwayne Haskins Jr.

Source: All-Pro Reels

We are still in the midst of COVID-19 so bringing sports and fans back together in stadiums and arenas is still a process. Today’s Poll Question of the Day: “Having seen the Raiders new stadium, how would you feel about a similar stadium here: INDOORS, translucent roof, natural grass. Usable for conventions etc.” Let us know our poll below and on twitter…

Today’s Poll Question: Would You Like An Indoor Stadium Set Up For The Washington Football Team?  was originally published on theteam980.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2020)
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
59 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close