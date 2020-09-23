Mayor Muriel Bowser Talks The Importance Of Voting In The Presidential Election

Russ Parr
| 09.23.20
Washington D.C. Muriel Bowser outlines what we can expect from a Biden/Harris administration. She also discusses how important it is to vote and inform others in your family to vote as well.

Check out the interview above!

