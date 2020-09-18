CLOSE
Maryland Zoo Hosting Adult-Only Happy Hours This Fall

You can sip and stroll at the Maryland Zoo this fall.

The Zoo is hosting adults-only happy hours to share information about the role zoos play as conservation organizations.

Patrons can enjoy a local craft beer or wine while taking a guided twilight tour of the zoo.

These Sip & Strolls will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with themes varying each week. Tickets are $65 per person, which includes three drink tickets, after hours visits to habitats on the guided tour, keeper chats and even some access to food vendors.

The series runs from September 18 through October 24.

For more information, visit www.marylandzoo.org/sip.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland Zoo Hosting Adult-Only Happy Hours This Fall  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

