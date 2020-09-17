The 26th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Beverly Evans Smith expressed the importance of the 2020 Census and how our communities will benefit from completing it.
If you think about the current issues we are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic like limitations within the hospitals, school funding and resources, and other community services, the census will help that.
Smith speaks about the census conspiracy theory and why you should want to be counted in this census.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]
Famous Members Of Delta Sigma Theta [PHOTOS]
1. Angela BassettSource:WENN 1 of 18
2. Kim WhitleySource:Getty 2 of 18
3. Keshia Knight PulliamSource:Getty 3 of 18
4. Shirley CaesarSource:Getty 4 of 18
5. Loni LoveSource:WENN 5 of 18
6. K. MichelleSource:Getty 6 of 18
7. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:Getty 7 of 18
8. Ruby DeeSource:Getty 8 of 18
9. Cicely TysonSource:WENN 9 of 18
10. Aretha FranklinSource:iOne Digital 10 of 18
11. Natalie ColeSource:WENN 11 of 18
12. Ebony SteeleSource:Getty 12 of 18
13. Melissa Harris PerrySource:WENN 13 of 18
14. Daphne Maxwell ReidSource:WENN 14 of 18
15. Soledad O'BrienSource:Getty 15 of 18
16. Roberta FlackSource:WENN 16 of 18
17. Lena HorneSource:Getty 17 of 18
18. Fanny Lou HamerSource:Getty 18 of 18
National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith Shares How Communities Will Benefit From The 2020 Census [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com