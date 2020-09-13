John Wall Issues Apology Expeditiously After Video of Him Repping His Set In Brooklyn Goes Viral

John Wall hasn’t been on a basketball court in a hot minute due to unfortunate injuries, but its good to know his gang sign throwing skills are still on point.

The Washington Wizards all-star guard was trending on Twitter, and it had nothing to do with his return to action next season. For some reason, someone shared a video of John Wall in Brooklyn proudly repping his set, and to hammer home the point, he a flashed a red a bandana. Also, the lack of social distancing in the middle of a global pandemic more than likely added to the anxiety of the Washington Wizards front office, who probably blew a gasket watching their star player risk catching rona to hang out with the homies.

John Wall in NYC LIVING LIFE pic.twitter.com/210i6Zs9YT — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) September 13, 2020

Since it’s posting, the video has been shared over 30,000 times on Twitter and viewed over a million times. Wall probably got a phone call from the NBA and his team and issued an apology expeditiously on Twitter following a bevy of reactions to it. In it, he apologized to his family, teammates, and fans, claiming the video was a “mistake” and “regrets” it.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to my family, my teammates, and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and, more importantly off the court.”

First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me. I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court. — John Wall (@JohnWall) September 13, 2020

Even though this video of Wall throwing up gang signs has caught fire on Twitter, this behavior is nothing new to Wall, who has been repping his set on while balling out on NBA courts for a while now, as many on social media have been pointing out.

John Wall always had activities goin on…I thought we knew fr pic.twitter.com/5TGY03qr9N — 🥇 (@093Shaquille) September 13, 2020

Still, there were many hilarious reactions to the video, of course. Many Twitter users jokingly pointing to Bradley Beal’s disappointment finding out his teammate is out her “gang banging” while he was doing his best to keep the Wizards in contention.

Bradley Beal when he sees John Wall been spending the past two years gang banging instead of hooping pic.twitter.com/5y8pHaoTFd — fetti 4PF (@doctorfetti) September 13, 2020

Bradley Beal has been scoring 27 nightly on a losing record while John Wall was banging, this is the NBA — abbas ✇ (@abbas32X) September 13, 2020

We genuinely don’t believe Wall is active in that life anymore, and besides, if those are really his boys, they won’t let him mess up the money. BUT whoever shared that video almost got Wall in some serious trouble and could have stopped the bag. Gotta be more careful, Mr. Wall.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

