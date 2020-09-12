Gillette Partners With Saquon Barkley To Show How He Stays Gameday Fresh

As the New York Giants get set to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener, fans are ready to see one of the most explosive runnings back in the league– Saquon Barkley.

Giants fans –and NFL fans in general– have appreciated Barkley’s on the field performances since he stepped onto the turf during the 2018-19 season and proved it when he had the highest-selling jersey of any other rookie that year. The 23-year-old is revealing what goes into getting ready to play, and it starts with keeping things fresh. There’s the signature ’90s-era dangling “26” earring in his left ear and his neatly trimmed goatee. So when Barkley isn’t hitting up a barber or in between cuts, thanks to a partnership with Gillette, he’s keeping it all together with the Gillette ProGlide.

If you’re like most men, you’ve had trouble getting to the barbershop over the past 6 or so months because of the coronavirus shutting down any business that isn’t essential. And with the ProGlide, you can easily keep your face kempt since its equipped with 5 blades and a flexball to make it glide across your face much easier. And now you can get fresh just like Barkley with the Giants ProGlide (or your favorite team) here.

Being one of the most dominating forces on the Giants isn’t an easy feat, but Barkley does so by simply following the mantra, “every day is gameday.” In the words of the great Deion Sanders, “If you look good, you feel good. If you feel good, you play good. If you play good, they pay good.”

Earlier on in quarantine, Gillette also dropped the SkinGuard for $17 and the Styler for $24. The Skinguard provides a comfortable shaving experience and has a razor that is specifically designed for guys with sensitive skin. The Styler is for those looking to maintain that newfound quarantine beard instead of shaving it off.

