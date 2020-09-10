CLOSE
Stacey Abrams Suggests Planning A Voting Strategy For The Upcoming Election [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Political leader Stacey Abrams joins the show to discuss voter suppression and her new documentary “All In: The Fight For Democracy.”

Abrams shares voting advice whether you’re voting by mail or in person.  September 22 is National Voter Registration Day and she says that no matter if you’re planning to mail in your ballot or traditional vote, she suggests that you plan ahead.

Plenty of states are having voter suppression problems so be strategic and “don’t let them steal our voices and our choices.”

Visit allinvoting.com for more info on voting in your area.  

[caption id="attachment_3834799" align="alignnone" width="815"] Source: Jessica McGowan / Getty[/caption] Oprah Winfrey’s star power was on full display Thursday at a rally to fire-up Stacey Abrams’ supporters ahead of Election Day. See Also: Can Oprah Winfrey Help Stacey Abrams Win Georgia? Abrams, who could become nation’s first African-American woman governor, is in a tight race against Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp. The GOP nominee has been under fire for using his secretary of state post to suppress the Black vote. The boost that Oprah brought could make all the difference. The former talk show queen rolled up her sleeves and knocked on doors for Abrams, urging folks to show up at the polls on Tuesday afternoon. Take a look at this moment that was captured on video. https://twitter.com/brynnaquillin/status/1058060878266974209 At the rally in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta, Oprah made an impassioned plea by asking attendees to honor their ancestors’ sacrifices. “For anybody here who has an ancestor who didn’t have the right to vote, and you are choosing not to vote—wherever you are in this state, in this country — you are dishonoring your family,” she said to the crowd and national television audience. In a light-hearted moment, the mega star underscored that she genuinely supports Abrams. “I’m an independent woman. I’ve earned the right to do exactly what I want to do, when I want to do it,” she said. “Nobody paid for me to come here; nobody even asked me to come here. I paid for myself, and I approve this message!” Here are some other memorable moments:

