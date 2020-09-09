‘Black Panther’ & ’42’ Film Screenings On Black Lives Matter Plaza

Black Panther 3

Source: Marvel Studios

The world was shocked by the passing of our forever hero Chadwick Boseman. Many have chosen different ways to pay homage to Boseman but for the majority rewatching his films has been a popular choice. Occupy D.C., a local organization focused on ending police brutality, holding politicians accountable, and ensuring the mental and physical health of civil rights activists, has announced they will be screening Black Panther and 42 to honor Chadwick and these two great roles he played.

This event is free and a part of Occupy D.C.’s Watch & Learn series. So come out this Friday, September 11th, to Black Lives Matter Plaza at 7:30pm for this double feature. Please bring a chair or mat, a mask, and a friend!

[caption id="attachment_3936877" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Howard University / Howard University[/caption] [anvplayer video="4957609"] Chadwick Boseman, the talented actor who starred in films such as Black Panther, 42, and Get On Up, has passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 42.  

