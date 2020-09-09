Niecy Nash’s wedding to Jessica Betts left a lot of people scratching their heads. The actress, who recently divorced her husband of 8 years, tied the knot to the singer in a beautiful, lavish ceremony. Up until that post, Niecy’s followers had no idea she was in a relationship, let alone with a woman.
View this post on Instagram
You know it’s love by the way it feels Thank you @jessicabettsmusic for all the feels
Niecy’s pansexual approach to love isn’t uncommon. Lots of people are attracted to souls, not genders. “I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people. And today I love this person. I’ve done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way. So my choice now in a partner has nothing to do with who I’ve always been. It’s a matter of who I am in this moment.”
While people think Niecy May have been gay her whole life, she quickly dispels those assumptions. “I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life,” she said.
“I don’t feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love,” she continued. “And I’m not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.”
I don’t know about you, but Neicy sounds like a grown women, navigating through her grown woman life, making grown woman decisions. What is more inspiring than watching a 50-year-old woman stand in her truth, unapologetically?
DON’T MISS…
#LoveWins: Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica Bett Via Instagram
Niecy Nash On Her Marriage To Jessica Betts: “I Love Who I Love” was originally published on hellobeautiful.com