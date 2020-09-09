CLOSE
Three States Add Maryland To COVID-19 Travel Advisory List

Bad news if you’re planning to travel north sometime soon.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have re-added Maryland to their COVID-19 travel advisory list.

That means anyone traveling to those states must quarantine for 14 days.

New York will fine people up to $2,000 if they’re caught breaking the rules.

