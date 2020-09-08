The Recording Academy’s Grammy Museum is a place full of history that attracts anyone even remotely interested in music. One thing fans have always asked, however, is why Atlanta or Georgia in general doesn’t have one.

Georgia has over 70 music festivals, 4000 venues, more than 100 music studios, $300 million in tax revenue annually, and last but not least, a $3.7 billion economic impact from music alone. When it comes to the Grammys, everyone from 21 Savage to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra has brought awards back to Georgia. Now, the wait is over as Atlanta has been announced as the new home for the Grammy Museum Family, according to SaportaReport.

The Grammy Museum Is Headed To Atlanta was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com