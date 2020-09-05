CLOSE
Joe Biden Meets With Jacob Blake’s Family

 

Donald Trump disrespected the mayor of Kenosha then visited the city after being asked not to come, after seeming to sympathize with the 17 year old that crossed state lines to come to a protest and kill 2 people, then to add insult to injury he wouldn’t even meet with the man, Jacob Blake, who is at the center of the protests when he was shot in the back 7 times by police officers in front of his children.  Thats ‘s how Trump shows empathy and leadership.

Joe Biden visited Kenosha after Trump and made it a point to meet with the family of Jacob Blake as well as speaking to Jacob Blake personally.

Take a look at the video below.

