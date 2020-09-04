A Reservoir High School teacher and lacrosse coach is facing charges for allegedly sexually abusing a student.

According to authorities in Howard County, 29-year-old Stephanie Walzl allegedly engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a female student. The reported relationship dates back to December 2019 when the student was 16 years old.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Investigators uncovered nearly 69,000 text messages between the two, determining they were in regular contact before and after school as well as throughout the day.

Walzl is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and fourth-degree sex offense. She is currently on administrative leave from the Howard County Public School System.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore

High School Teacher & Coach Charged With Sexual Abuse Of Student was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: