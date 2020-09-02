CLOSE
New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Includes Carole Baskin from ‘Tiger King’

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty

‘Dancing with the Stars’ has released its list of which celebrities are going to compete in the upcoming fall season of the show.  One name has a lot of people reacting.

Among the names announced is Carole Baskin from Netflix’s ‘Tiger King.’  She is best known as one of Joe Exotic’s foes on the popular streaming program.

Baskin’s inclusion has been broadcasted on the network that carries ‘DWTS,’ and she is not the only person planning to dance on the ballroom floor.

According to Varietythe rest of the cast includes Nelly, Justin Machado, AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Catfish host Nev Schulman, Vernon Davis, Charles Oakley, and Cheer coach Monica Aldama.

Also featured in the 2020 Season is Kaitlyn Bristowe of the Bachelorette, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Skai Jackson, Anne Heche, Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset, and The Real host Jeannie Mai, who is currently engaged to Jeezy.

The new season of ‘DWTS’ on ABC kicks off on Sep. 14 with Tyra Banks as host, instead of Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Having Baskin in the cast has raised some eyebrows due to her newfound notoriety as a result of ‘King.’  Fans of the breakthrough Netflix docuseries believe that she had murdered her husband Don Lewis and “fed him to her tigers.”

Lewis disappeared in 1997 before he was “legally declared dead” five years later.

Still, that didn’t stop internet users from reacting online to the news of Baskin joining ‘DWTS.’  Here are some of the reactions below:

Now let’s see whether or not Baskin will end up winning Season 29 of ‘DWTS!’

 

