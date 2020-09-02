CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

President Trump Endorses Kimberly Klacik In Race For 7th District Seat

Kimberly Klacik

Source: Campaign Photo / Kimberly Klacik

The Republican contender for Maryland’s 7th Congressional District seat has received backing from the president.

President Trump publicly endorsed Kimberly Klacik on Tuesday via Twitter.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Kimberly Klacik is working hard to help the people of Baltimore. She has my complete and total endorsement,” he tweeted.

Majic Listen Live Banner

Klacik responded to the tweet, saying she’s honored to receive the endorsement.

Still, Klacik is facing an uphill battle against Democratic incumbent Kewisi Mfume this November.

Source: CBS Baltimore

See Also: Baltimore Congressional Candidate Kimberly Klacik Calls Out Democrats In RNC Speech

See Also: 7th District Challenger Kimberly Klacik Goes Viral With New Campaign Ad

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

President Trump Endorses Kimberly Klacik In Race For 7th District Seat  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated September 2nd)
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-HWOF-JOHNSON
54 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close