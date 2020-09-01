Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

When the shocking and devasting news regarding the death of Chadwick Boseman hit the internet, an outpour of condolences and memories from fellow actors and celebrities began to trend but one noticeable reaction missing was his Black Panther co-star Michael B. Jordan.

After taking some time to somewhat process the devastating news, Michael B. Jordan garnered up the energy to poignantly share a letter to his friend and former co-star via Instagram, breaking all of our hearts all over again. As spotted by Bossip, During the lengthy post, Jordan let his fans and followers know how much his time with Boseman meant to him, expressing just how disappointed he is that he didn’t have more time to tell him to his face how much he admires him.

“I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything,” Michael B. Jordan wrote in his caption underneath a series of photos of him and Chadwick together. “One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create a legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning, and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time.”

Jordan‘s open letter continued calling the late star a “hero” and a “legend” before noting that his biggest regret regarding his time with Boseman is not giving him his flowers while he was still alive.

“Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are,” Jordan continued. “Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture, and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

As previously reported, the untimely death of the mega-talented Black Panther actor had a devastating impact on fans young and old around the globe, was announced when the final tweet from his account announced his passing and also revealed that he had been ill for four years since being diagnosed with Stage III colon cancer in 2016.

Rest In Power, King.

Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute To Chadwick Boseman was originally published on hiphopwired.com

