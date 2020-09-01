LA Cops Shoot And Kill Dijon Kizzee Following Alleged ‘Bicycle Code Violation’

Police in Los Angeles on Monday shot and killed a Black man after officers stopped him while riding a bike for what was being described on as a “bicycle code violation,” sparking a night of protests in California’s biggest city.
The victim was identified as Dijon Kizzee and witnesses have reportedly blamed the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department (LASD) for overreacting.
However, the LASD attempted to justify the killing by claiming when they accosted the 29-year-old, he dropped a gun, ran away and ultimately assaulted an officer before he was shot. There is graphic cell phone footage on social media showing portions of the encounter, which prompted protests into Tuesday morning.
The LASD said Kizzee was carrying an armful of clothes but that he dropped them before he fled, revealing a gun among the apparent laundry. It was unclear if riding a bike while carrying the clothes was the purported violation Kizzee was stopped for, but one witness told CBS Los Angeles that he posed no threat to the officers.
“He had a towel and he had his clothes and his pants couldn’t even stay up, so that’s what made him slow down so they had enough to get him,” the woman who granted anonymity said. “They didn’t have to shoot him more than 5 times, they could have shot him one time in the leg.”
She continued: “What’s the use of having the prison system if y’all are just gonna kill us? What are y’all here for? Who are you protecting?”
Police offered a different narrative with varying chronology.
“Our suspect was holding some items of clothing in his hands, punched one of the officers in the face and then dropped the items in his hands,” Lt. Brandon Dean said. “The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semiautomatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred.”
The Los Angeles Times reported the sequence of events happening a bit differently:
“When the deputies attempted to contact the man, he dropped the bicycle and ran north on Budlong for one block with deputies in pursuit, Dean said. In the 1200 block of West 109th Place, deputies again tried to make contact with the man, and he punched one of them in the face, Dean said.
“In doing so, the man dropped a bundle of clothing he had been carrying. The deputies spotted a black handgun in the bundle, Dean said, and both opened fire, killing the man.”
According to the Open Source Intelligence news website, “at least 2 officers began unloading their weapons” after “Kizzee panicked, punched one officer, and started fleeing. While running away, Dijon dropped his clothes, and in the process, a black semiautomatic handgun fell to the ground with the articles of clothing.”
LASD said reports of as many as 20 shots being fired were untrue.
The identity of the officers involved in Kizzee’s killing was not immediately revealed.
Protesters took to the streets and marched to LASD headquarters after the shooting and chanted phrases like “Black Lives Matter,” “Say his name” and “No justice, no peace.”
It was unclear where on his body Kizzee was shot, but one consistency with the differing narratives is that he was struck while running away, suggesting he could have been hit in the back.
Kizzee’s death is the most recent instance of apparently preventable police violence against Black people and follows last week’s shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake, also 29, was shot in the back multiple times while attempting to enter his vehicle on Aug. 23.
This is America.
84 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
84 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 1 of 84
2. David McAtee2 of 84
3. Natosha “Tony” McDade3 of 84
4. George Floyd4 of 84
5. Yassin Mohamed5 of 84
6. Finan H. Berhe6 of 84
7. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 7 of 84
8. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 8 of 84
9. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 9 of 84
10. Terrance Franklin10 of 84
11. Miles HallSource:KRON4 11 of 84
12. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 12 of 84
13. William Green13 of 84
14. Samuel David Mallard, 1914 of 84
15. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 15 of 84
16. De’von Bailey, 1916 of 84
17. Christopher Whitfield, 3117 of 84
18. Anthony Hill, 2618 of 84
19. De'Von Bailey, 1919 of 84
20. Eric Logan, 5420 of 84
21. Jamarion Robinson, 2621 of 84
22. Gregory Hill Jr., 3022 of 84
23. JaQuavion Slaton, 2023 of 84
24. Ryan Twyman, 2424 of 84
25. Brandon Webber, 2025 of 84
26. Jimmy Atchison, 2126 of 84
27. Willie McCoy, 2027 of 84
28. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2128 of 84
29. D’ettrick Griffin, 1829 of 84
30. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 30 of 84
31. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 31 of 84
32. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 32 of 84
33. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 33 of 84
34. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 34 of 84
35. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 35 of 84
36. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 36 of 84
37. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 37 of 84
38. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 38 of 84
39. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 39 of 84
40. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 40 of 84
41. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 41 of 84
42. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 42 of 84
43. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 43 of 84
44. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 44 of 84
45. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 45 of 84
46. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 46 of 84
47. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 47 of 84
48. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 48 of 84
49. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 49 of 84
50. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 50 of 84
51. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 51 of 84
52. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 52 of 84
53. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 53 of 84
54. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 54 of 84
55. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 55 of 84
56. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 56 of 84
57. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 57 of 84
58. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 58 of 84
59. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 59 of 84
60. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 60 of 84
61. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 61 of 84
62. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 62 of 84
63. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 63 of 84
64. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 64 of 84
65. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 65 of 84
66. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 66 of 84
67. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 67 of 84
68. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 68 of 84
69. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 69 of 84
70. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 70 of 84
71. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 71 of 84
72. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 72 of 84
73. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 73 of 84
74. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 74 of 84
75. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 75 of 84
76. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 76 of 84
77. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 77 of 84
78. Patrick Harmon, 5078 of 84
79. Jonathan Hart, 2179 of 84
80. Maurice Granton, 2480 of 84
81. Julius Johnson, 2381 of 84
82. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 82 of 84
83. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 83 of 84
