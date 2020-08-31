Thea Vidale Rooting For Monica In Verzuz Match, Says Brandy And Her Mom Showed “Disrespect” While Working On Thea

Just about everyone who loves ’90s R&B music is excited about the Verzuz between Brandy and Monica tonight, including Brandy’s former co-star, Thea Vidale.

The comedian was the leading actress of the short-lived sitcom Thea, playing a widowed mother trying to make ends meet while simultaneously attempting to keep her kids in line. Brandy played her daughter, Danesha. And though you would assume the fact that they worked together would make Vidale a tad more partial to Brandy and her music (or at least motivate her to not publicly pick a favorite in the Verzuz), she posted late last week that she was actually team Monica.

“Let’s go—I’m rooting for Monica !” she wrote on Twitter.

When people called her out about it, she decided to get some things off of her chest about Brandy and her mother, Sonja Norwood.

“I’m tired of people coming at me sideways about Brandy,” she wrote. “I never said she wasn’t talented. I do and will always fundamentally disagree with her and her mama’s disrespect while we worked together on my sitcom. And I stand by that sh-t !!”

“Your favorites can be wrong sometimes,” she added, writing in caps lock. “Stop being selective about that, just because you like a celebrities [sic[ work ! ! We are all humans who do sh-t that we need to be checked for, sometime !!!!”

When someone supported Vidale, claiming that former cast members of Moesha had even spoke negatively about the then young star’s attitude, she wrapped up her thoughts by mentioning people who had issues with Brandy at one time or another.

“Sheryl Lee Ralph…Adina Howard…Countess Vaughn…and more,” she wrote. “I still wish her THE BEST.”

Ralph reportedly wrote in her book Redefining Diva, that she had some issues with the work environment created by her co-star during Moesha. Brandy admitted in a past VIBE interview that she and Vaughn bumped heads behind the scenes of the show despite playing best friends on it (with Vaughn allegedly calling her the b-word to her face). And recently, Howard revealed that she and Brandy didn’t get along because of the “Freak Like Me” singer’s involvement with Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, whom Brandy dated and collaborated on “Brokenhearted” with. All three women have stated, and now Vidale too, that despite prickly moments with the singer, they all consider her to be incredibly talented.

Vidale would seemingly go on to delete her Twitter page following her statements.

Thea ran for only 19 episodes, beginning in the fall of 1993 before being canceled in the winter of 1994. Brandy stated after the fact that she was glad the show ended, but only because she wanted to focus on putting out her debut album, Brandy.

“I felt bad for everybody else but me,” she said in 1995. “It was a good thing, because I could do what I had to do, because I wanted to sing.”

