Spirit.Ed: Celebrate National Red Wine Day With The Kalimotxo Cocktail

The goal of Spirit.Ed has been mostly to promote the vast array of spirits and cocktails available to the masses, but there are other bases for your favorite beverages as well. In honor of National Red Wine Day, we’d like to introduce you to the Kalimotxo, a popular sipper from Spain that has just two simple ingredients.

According to the Matador Network website, the Kalimotxo, which has been in existence in some form since the 1920s, took hold around 1972.

From Matador Network:

IN 1971, COCA-COLA debuted what is now considered one of the world’s most famous commercials. The advertisement features a catchy jingle about wanting to buy the world a Coke. On August 12, 1972, at 5:00 PM, according to local legend, a group of young merchants in Spain with a bad batch of wine bought a lot of Coke during a festival and mixed it with the wine. They called it Kalimotxo. It has since become one of the most popular ways to buy someone a Coke in their little section of the world.

Kalimotxo (pronounced cali-mocho) is a 50-50 Coca-Cola and red wine drink from the Basque region of Spain. It’s sweet, fizzy, and a touch tart. It has a construction as simple as a Jack and Coke and the sophistication of a Shirley Temple.

California’s Barefoot Wine, a popular bottler here in the states, aims to introduce the Kalimotxo to the masses on this celebratory day. In essence, a bottle of Barefoot’s Cabernet Sauvignon and your favorite cola should do the trick. As noted above, the drink is a simple 1:1 ratio over ice, and that’s it.

We’d love to tell you our impression of the cocktail, but the media sample from Barefoot didn’t make it to us in time.

Hopefully, we’ll get to sip on this interesting concoction sooner than later as we wistfully dream of walking in Seville or Toledo by moonlight.

