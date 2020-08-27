CLOSE
Wright & Donaldson Respond to Latest Allegations, Cancel Thursday’s Practice for ‘Social Injustice’

ASHBURN, Va. — Jason Wright, newly appointed Team President of the Washington Football Team addressed the most recent allegations against the Washington Football Team and their owner, Daniel Snyder.

 

 

Wright was hired by Washington hired August 17 becoming the first black team president in NFL history.

Washington’s Senior Vice President of Media & Content Julie Donaldson also took to social media to. make her statement.

 

 

Donaldson also announced today that after many talks with Washington head coach Ron Rivera and Wright that the team had decided to “postpone [Thursday’s] practice to engage in meaningful dialogue on social injustice” in light of the “latest incident in Wisconsin.”

 

 

 

Along with being as Senior VP, Donaldson was also hired back in July to lead the team’s new radio broadcast team this season.

