Despite being “canceled,” Virgil Abloh is still out here getting looks.

Not long after the unprecedented collaboration between Virgil Abloh and Mercedes was announced, we already getting sneak peeks at what to expect from it. Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener, who is working with Abloh on the project, shared photos on his Instagram page to reveal some of the progress that has already been made on the one-of-a-kind artistic model. In the post, we get to see the grill, a tire with the GELÄNDEWAGEN (SUV in German), and a retro odometer.

The replica will be home-scaled and will feature a light gray-white paint job.

When it is completed, “Project Geländewagen” will be auctioned off to the highest bidder later this year with all of the proceeds going to a yet-to-be-named charity. Alongside the replica vehicle, the winner of the auction will also get exclusive access to both Abloh and Wagener and will be personally briefed on the artwork and inspiration behind the project.

The “Off-White” creator also shared on his IG account that there will be merch revolving around his collaboration with Mercedes-Benz, of course. In the post, Abloh shared photos of the t-shirt that will probably fetch a pretty penny on the resale market.

We are looking forward to seeing the finished design.

Photo: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

Here Is A Sneak Peek At The Mercedes-Benz G Class Virgil Abloh Is Designing was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: