Hundreds Of Ballot Drop Boxes To Be Distributed Around Maryland

Vote By Mail

More options for voters as the general election nears.

Maryland’s election board is sending out at least 270 ballot drop boxes across the state. That’s up from 75 during the primary election.

The ballot drop boxes are expected to be distributed by the end of September. A full list of locations will follow afterwards.

This comes on the heels of an anticipation of a surge in mail-in voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.

