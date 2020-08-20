Baseball Announcer Suspended After Homophobic Slur On Air

Thom Brennaman has been announcing for the Cincinnati Reds for 33 years but was quickly pulled off the air during a doubleheader against Kansas City after saying an anti-gay slur while live on the air.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Brennaman was heard saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” Brennaman followed up with an apology on at the opening of the fifth inning,
“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” he said. “If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t tell you how much I say from the bottom of my heart, I am very, very sorry.”
The Reds replaced Brennaman with alternate play by play announcer Jim Day. The Reds tweeted an apology to fans
Famous Ohioans
18 photos Launch gallery
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 18
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 18
3. Lebron JamesSource: 3 of 18
4. Anita BakerSource: 4 of 18
5. Gerald LevertSource: 5 of 18
6. John LegendSource: 6 of 18
7. Katie HolmesSource: 7 of 18
8. Dave ChappelleSource: 8 of 18
9. Kid CudiSource: 9 of 18
10. Steven SpielbergSource: 10 of 18
11. Drew CareySource: 11 of 18
12. Nancy WilsonSource: 12 of 18
13. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 13 of 18
14. Neil ArmstrongSource: 14 of 18
15. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 15 of 18
16. Thomas EdisonSource: 16 of 18
17. Kym WhitleySource: 17 of 18
18. Steve HarveySource: 18 of 18
The Latest:
- Jason Mitchell Set To Play Sean Bell In “50 Shots” Biopic
- Black Texas Teen Wrongfully Suspended Over Locs Wins Lawsuit Against School
- Sports Stars Celebrate Their Heritage In Honor Of Jamaica Independence
- Meet Your BET’s Sunday Best Season 10 Finalists: Stephanie Summers & Jada Spight
- Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
- Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On His Arrest, “The Truth Always Reveals Itself”
- Orioles’ Hall Of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. Says He’s Cancer Free
- Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30 Marijuana Sale Is Released
- Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic Nomination To Be Vice President
- Despite Some “Issues”, Roy Jones Jr. Says Fight With Mike Tyson Is Still On
Baseball Announcer Suspended After Homophobic Slur On Air was originally published on rnbcincy.com