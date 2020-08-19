CLOSE
Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

#RussRant: Save The Apologies [WATCH]

The Charlotte Hornets suspended their radio announcer after he tweeted the n-word instead of “Nuggets” in a since-deleted tweet.

John Focke joins the list of thousands of people who have made similar flubs. Whether it was intentional or not, Russ Parr is saying, “save the the apologies.”

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

08/19/20

A post shared by The Russ Parr Morning Show (@russparrshow) on

Majic Listen Live Banner

 

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram  and On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

#RussRant: Save The Apologies [WATCH]  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus (Updated July 30th)
Herman Cain, Jan. 13, 1984 Photo by David Brewster dbrewster@startribune.com
49 photos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Videos
Close