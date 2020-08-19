Brandon Scott Appears During Roll Call At 2020 Democratic National Convention

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott represented Maryland Tuesday night during the roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Scott, who is also running for mayor, praised nominee Joe Biden for his plans to increase funding for public schools and HBCUs.

He then announced Maryland was awarding one vote to Bernie Sanders and 119 for Biden.

Tonight I’ll be representing the great state of Maryland during roll call at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. I will recognize great Marylanders like Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, and cast the delegates for the next President of the United States, Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/MNbPtMNo31 — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) August 18, 2020

Scott was joined by Biden delegate and college student Bianca Shah.

Source: CBS Baltimore

